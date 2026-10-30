Mel Robbins Reveals Prank With Fake PEOPLE Magazine Cover

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Mel Robbins described pranking her family with a fake PEOPLE magazine cover during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Robbins walked host Jimmy Fallon through the prank, giving his audience details on how she pulled it off and how her family reacted.

During the sit-down, Robbins also recalled throwing out the first pitch for a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, giving Fallon's audience a specific account of the experience on the mound.

The conversation also touched on Robbins' podcast, with the host discussing the project as part of the wide-ranging appearance. Robbins used the segment to share advice that she said changed her life, walking Fallon through the specifics of that guidance for his audience.

The appearance mixed the Fenway Park story and the magazine prank with Robbins' broader reflections on her podcast and the life advice she chose to share on set.

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