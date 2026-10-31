ADÉLA Talks Slovakia Roots, Nicole Kidman Connection on Fallon

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Singer ADÉLA sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to discuss her upbringing in Slovakia and how she first got noticed by Nicole Kidman. The conversation gave Fallon's audience a direct account of ADÉLA's background before the appearance moved into a performance segment.

During the sit-down, ADÉLA also taught Fallon her Swaggerina dance, walking the host through the moves on air. The lesson was woven into the broader conversation about her path to getting noticed by Kidman, giving viewers a specific look at the connection between the two.

ADÉLA capped the appearance with a medley of her songs "Nicole Kidman" and "Ain't In LA," performed live for the studio audience. The two songs were presented back to back as part of the segment, following the earlier conversation about her Slovakia roots and the Kidman story.

The appearance aired as part of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. central and streams on Peacock.

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