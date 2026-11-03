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Niecy Nash-Betts Recalls Dressing as Rihanna for Halloween

The actor also shared stories about her ALL'S FAIR castmates and production of the show's second season.

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Niecy Nash-Betts talked about the time she told Rihanna she had dressed up as the singer for Halloween during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon also turned to her work on ALL'S FAIR, including what it has been like to film the show's second season.

Nash-Betts spent part of the segment discussing her friendships with her ALL'S FAIR castmates, giving Fallon's audience a look at the relationships behind the scenes of the production. She also shared stories from the set as part of the sit-down.

The Halloween anecdote centered on her costume choice and her decision to let Rihanna know about it directly. Nash-Betts used the moment to recount how she handled sharing that detail with the artist she had dressed as.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes also streaming on Peacock. The sources for this appearance do not detail additional biographical information or upcoming projects for Nash-Betts beyond her work on ALL'S FAIR Season 2.

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