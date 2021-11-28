Ensemble Theatre Presents Staged Reading of EYES OF THE BRIDGE

What happens when BLACK LOVE collides with white lust at the turn of the 20th century in the old south? Luda Mae and her beloved Samson, a "colored" couple with a future, find out. Forty years later, Luda Mae is summoned to revisit the tragedy of her lost love that was cruelly taken from her decades ago. When the normally acquiescent Luda Mae sees the chance for a reckoning, will she answer her age-old cries for justice, or will the Jim Crow status quo prevail?

Featuring the talents of some amazing local actors : Ashley Aquilla (Luda Mae), Treva Offutt (Angeline), Imani Khiry (Samson), Maya Jones (Young Luda Mae), DeLee Cooper (Cora Lynne), and Khaki Hermann (Gracie Lewis).

Saturday December 11th @3pm via Zoom Webinar. This reading is free to the public.

Visit: https://www.ensembletheatrecle.org/eyes-of-the-bridge for more information and to register for the webinar. Reading Run Time: 1hour and 15min. ::

Be a part of the development of new works! Join us afterward for a talkback with the playwright!

This is the first reading in a series of staged readings of new works coming from Ensemble Theatre's Stagewrights Unit that will be presented this 21/22 season.

Ensemble plans to return to in person programming in early 2022 so stay tuned for updates coming soon.

In the meantime please join Ensemble for this presentation of new work by local artists! Stay safe, stay healthy and they will see you soon.