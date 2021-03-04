Emily King Premieres Emotional New Single 'First Time'

New York's Emily King returns with her first new music of 2021 today, the emotional new single "First Time." "It's remembering what it feels like to have been loved," King says of the song. "To go back to that place in your mind at the time when you feel most alone." "First Time," which is the first of what will be more new song releases this year, premiered today on KCRW, who said, "The track supersedes time and genre, with King's voice and lyrics cutting to THE CHASE of human experience - a welcome reminder that behind our weary and weathered exteriors, tenderness is just a memory (or song) away."

King wrote "First Time" and co-produced it with Ben Kane, the Grammy-winning producer/engineer who previously worked on her Grammy-nominated 2019 LP Scenery and is known for his work with D'Angelo, PJ Morton, and Anderson. Paak. Listen to "First Time" below and stay tuned for details on more new music.

King is currently nominated for Best R&B Performance at the 2021 GRAMMYs for "See Me," the powerful track she was inspired to write in response to the Black Lives Matters movement.

Emily King's highly acclaimed last album Scenery received two 2020 GRAMMY nominations -- Best R&B Song for her single "Look at Me Now" and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. She performed at last year's Grammys' MusiCares tribute to Aerosmith alongside John Legend, Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., John Mayer, and more.

Scenery was praised for its "starry-eyed earnestness of acoustically arranged versions" by NPR Music, while Pitchfork called it "sleek, vibrant R&B... the perfect frame for her extraordinary voice." After its release, Emily made high-profile TV appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS This Morning, performed at Coachella and Lollapalooza, opened an arena tour with Sara Bareilles that included dates at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, and then headed into her own sold-out nationwide tour.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez