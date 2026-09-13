Zendaya Opens Up on Tom Holland, Protecting Her Peace and What's Next on JHUD SHOW

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Zendaya sat down with Jennifer Hudson for a wide-ranging conversation touching on her relationship with Tom Holland, how she works to protect her peace amid a demanding career, and some of the roles that have defined her work so far, during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW.

The conversation gave Hudson and the studio audience a personal look at how Zendaya navigates fame and relationships while keeping her private life intact. Her comments on protecting her peace added a reflective note to the segment, offering insight into how she manages the pressures that come with a high-profile career.

Zendaya also touched on what lies ahead for her, giving viewers a sense of her plans beyond the roles that have already shaped her public profile. The discussion balanced personal reflection with a look toward future work, keeping the focus on her own perspective rather than a single project pitch.

Zendaya's stop on the daytime program follows other recent visits in which she shared lighter, personal details, including revealing that Tom Holland takes over dog-walking duties whenever her filming schedule keeps her away from home.

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