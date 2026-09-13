Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Turning Weakness Into Strength at Her Own Festival

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Olivia Rodrigo sat down with Drew Barrymore for an episode of PERSONAL SPACE on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, using the conversation to get candid about turning weakness into strength. The interview took place at Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields music festival, giving the segment a setting tied directly to the artist's own event rather than a traditional studio sit-down.

Much of the conversation centered on the inspiration behind Daisy Chain Fields, with Rodrigo walking Barrymore through what led her to create the festival. The two also discussed the special meanings behind some of Rodrigo's most iconic songs, giving fans insight into the stories and emotions behind her music beyond the recordings themselves.

The sit-down leaned into personal territory, with Rodrigo reflecting on how moments of vulnerability have shaped her work and her public persona. Framing the discussion around turning weakness into strength allowed the conversation to move past a standard promotional stop and into more reflective territory about her creative process.

The appearance gave viewers a look at Rodrigo outside of a typical press circuit stop, pairing the festival backdrop with a wide-ranging discussion about her music and the event she built around it.

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