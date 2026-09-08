THE BELL JAR Film Adaptation Wraps Production With Billie Eilish, Sarah Polley

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Focus Features announced that production has wrapped on THE BELL JAR, Academy Award winner Sarah Polley's adaptation of Sylvia Plath's landmark novel that has captivated generations of readers since its publication. The film is produced by Plan B, STUDIOCANAL and Joy Coalition.

Academy Award and Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish stars as Esther Greenwood, marking her feature film debut. She is joined by Carey Mulligan as Mrs. Greenwood, Danielle Deadwyler as Dr. Nolan, Dylan Hawco as Buddy Willard, Lili Taylor as Jay Cee, Ella Beatty as Joan, Maggie Kuntz as Doreen, Ike Barinholtz as Lenny, and Connor Storrie as Marco.

Polley directs from her own adapted screenplay, marking her first feature film as director since winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2023 for Women Talking.

Plath's only novel, THE BELL JAR has endured as one of the most influential works of the twentieth century, remaining continuously in print and selling millions of copies worldwide.

About Focus Features

Focus Features is home to visionary filmmakers, bringing bold, original stories to life for audiences through the power of the theatrical experience. Focus' 2026 slate spans a variety of films for every audience, including Curry Barker's historic, record-breaking Obsession debut that has gone on to become Focus' highest grossing film of all time; Werwulf, the studio's fourth collaboration with acclaimed horror director Robert Eggers, releasing on Christmas Day; The Uprising from Paul Greengrass starring Andrew Garfield; Elsinore from Simon Stone starring Andrew Scott in a deeply emotional and profound performance; and Georgia Oakley's highly anticipated new take on Jane Austen's beloved classic, Sense and Sensibility.

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Photo Credit: Getty Images

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