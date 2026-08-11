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MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY to Premiere on Netflix

Netflix's anthology series revisits the case behind the well-known children's rhyme.

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MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY to Premiere on Netflix

Netflix has released the official teaser for MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY, the latest installment in its anthology series exploring notorious true crime cases. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on September 17th.

When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power, and revenge. The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don't just shock the world—they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous, and gloriously free.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's groundbreaking anthology series returns with its fourth and wildest installment yet. MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY tells the story of how one young woman changed what the world believed a killer could be… all it took was an axe.

MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY

Release Date: September 17, 2026

Format / Episodes: Limited Series; 8 episodes

Creator/Executive Producer: Ian Brennan

Executive Producers: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Max Winkler, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Louise Shore, Nissa Diederich, Todd Kubrak, Carl Franklin, Tanase Popa

Directed By: Max Winkler (401, 402, 403, 405, 407, 408); Sarah Adina Smith (404, 406)

Written By: Ian Brennan

Starring: Ella Beatty, Vicky Krieps, Charlie Hunnam, Rebecca Hall

Additional Cast: Billie Lourd, Joey Pollari, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Barden

Additional details, including first-look photos, are available through Netflix's media channels ahead of the show's premiere.

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