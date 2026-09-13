Celine Dion Performs First Full Concert in Six Years in Paris Comeback

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Celine Dion returned to the concert stage in Paris, delivering her first full performance in six years before a sold-out audience, according to footage shared by GOOD MORNING ABC News. The show marks a major milestone for the singer, who has been sidelined from major touring due to health problems.

Dion's Paris engagement follows an extended absence from live performing brought on by a serious health battle that forced her off the road. Her comeback had been building for weeks, with earlier reporting showing the singer preparing for the high-profile return and even pausing to sing and dance with fans gathered outside her Paris hotel ahead of the shows.

The concert itself represents the culmination of that lead-up, giving fans their first look at Dion performing a complete set since her diagnosis. The sold-out crowd underscores the anticipation surrounding her return to the stage after such a lengthy hiatus from major performances.

More on Dion's path back to the stage, including the moments outside her hotel before the residency began, can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of her Paris comeback preparations.

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