Electric Entertainment Acquires Feature Film ALONE

Electric Entertainment announced today they have acquired the thriller film ALONE for worldwide distribution (except CIS).The Los Angeles-based media company is releasing ALONE domestically as well as taking on its international sales. Electric Entertainment, headed by Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan, will introduce and screen the film at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

ALONE marks the feature directorial debut for Russian director Vladislav Khesin. ALONE follows a writer seeking peace and solitude in the countryside in an attempt to recover from tragedy and finish her book. However, as the welcoming country house turns into a living hell, she soon realizes her inner demons are not the worst of her problems.

The cast include Elizabeth Arends (On Wings of Eagles) as Emma and Bailey Coppola (Get Gone, Palo Alto) as Jessie, as well as Sara Anne, Albina Katsman, Dane Majors, Kyle Dondlinger, Caesar James and Christa Atkins. Evgeny Borisov, Daniel Shapovalov and Abylay Zhakashov serve as the film's producers.

"Electric Entertainment is very excited about this film," said Devlin. "We gravitate towards stories that can keep audiences on the edge of their seats while still managing to remain grounded by characters that are real and intriguing."





