El Capitan Theatre Presents STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER December 18 to January 1

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, December 18 to January 19, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos® Sound Technology.Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com, by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 and at The El Capitan Theatre box office or on https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-AACON/theater-page



El Capitan Theatre General Manager Ed Collins said, "The El Capitan Theatre is THE place to enjoy this exciting new adventure, STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER because audiences will have exclusive experiences only the El Capitan Theatre can offer like the "Evolution of the StormtrooperTM" costume exhibit plus costumes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Before each movie, ticketed Guests can take their photo with First Order Stormtrooper™ at a meet-and-greet; plus Guests will see an all-new Laser and Light Show.



Collins continued, "And in true El Capitan Theatre tradition, we are kicking all of this off with a Star Wars 9-movie marathon hosted by Nerdist, which will culminate with the first screening of this latest installment in the Star Wars saga for our El Capitan audience."



The STAR WARS 9-MOVIE MARATHON hosted by Nerdist will start on Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00pm, and culminate with the first screening of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER on Thursday, December 19th. In addition to being the first audience to see the latest Star Wars film, all MARATHAON guests will also see STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE, STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH , STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, and STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.



MARATHON guests will receive reserved seat for all 9 movies, souvenir credential, meals & snacks, light up Millennium Falcon popcorn container (1 refill), two 20oz bottled drinks, comfort kit, souvenir blanket, exclusive art poster, surprises & more! Tickets for this unique opportunity will be $125.00 per person no matter of age.



STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER show times are daily from December 20th - January 19th at 9:30AM, 1:00PM, 4:30PM, 8:00PM & 11:00PM. Show times and dates are subject to change.



There are special group rates for STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER of $13 for parties of 20 or more. Also during the run of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER, The El Capitan Theatre will also offer RED CARPET & PREMIERE PARTY PACKAGES that include Ghirardelli treats in the HOLLYWOOD ROOM as well as a HARD ROCK CAFÉ MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE. For more information on all groups, parties, and movie and meal package, please visit www.elcapitantickets.com or call 1-818-845-3100.



HARD ROCK CAFÉ MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE: $40.00 per person. Each ticket package includes: reserved seat (no concessions) to see the movie at The El Capitan Theatre, and a meal at Hard Rock Café. Reservations are required in advance (tickets must be booked no later than 24 hrs business days). Guests may choose one entrée from special Hard Rock Cafe menu at the time of their seating. Tax & gratuity included. Does not include alcohol - guests can purchase and pay on their own.



TINY TOT TUESDAY: The El Capitan Theatre will also host a very special Tiny Tot Tuesday for the first show every Tuesday during the run of STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. During these special screenings, parents and small children may enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way-with lights dimmed rather than out and reduced sound levels.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of El Capitan Theatre, 2019 ILM and Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved





