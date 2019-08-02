Edward Norton's MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN to Close New York Film Festival

Film at Lincoln Center announces Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn as Closing Night of the 57th New York Film Festival (September 27 - October 13), making its New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, October 11, 2019. The film will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures later this year.

In an unusually bold adaptation, writer-director Edward Norton has transplanted the main character of Jonathan Lethem's best-selling novel Motherless Brooklyn from modern Brooklyn into an entirely new, richly woven neo-noir narrative, re-set in 1950s New York. Emotionally shattered by a botched job, Lionel Essrog (Norton), a lonely private detective with Tourette syndrome, finds himself drawn into a multilayered conspiracy that expands to encompass the city's ever-growing racial divide and the devious personal and political machinations of a Robert Moses-like master builder, played by Alec Baldwin. Featuring a rigorously controlled star turn by Norton and outstanding additional supporting performances by Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Leslie Mann, and Cherry Jones, plus A HAUNTING soundtrack (featuring a score by Daniel Pemberton, with orchestration by Wynton Marsalis, and an original song by Thom Yorke), Motherless Brooklyn is the kind of production Hollywood almost never makes anymore, and a complexly conceived, robust evocation of a bygone era of New York that speaks to our present moment.

New York Film Festival Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones said, "Edward Norton has taken Jonathan Lethem's novel as a jumping-off point to craft a wildly imaginative and extravagant love letter to New York, a beautifully told hard-boiled yarn grounded in the mid-20th century history of the city. What a way to close the festival!"

"NYFF has been my hometown festival for nearly 30 years, and it's consistently one of the best curated festivals in the world," said Norton. "Every year I look forward to meeting up with old friends and colleagues to go watch the year's best films in their program. NYFF always perfectly straddles everything I love about the movies. They balance serious audiences and thoughtful conversations about film with just the right level of glamour and celebratory fun. To have this particular film-which grew out of my love affair with New York-selected for Closing Night is just a huge thrill . . . a dream come true, actually."

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center, the 17-day New York Film Festival highlights the best in world cinema, featuring works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent. The selection committee, chaired by Jones, also includes Dennis Lim, FLC Director of Programming, and Florence Almozini, FLC Associate Director of Programming.

Tickets for the 57th New York Film Festival will go on sale to the general public on September 8. Festival and VIP passes are on sale now and offer one of the earliest opportunities to purchase tickets and secure seats at some of the festival's biggest events, including Closing Night. Support for Closing Night of the New York Film Festival benefits Film at Lincoln Center in its non-profit mission to support the art and craft of cinema.

Photo Credit: Actor/Writer/Director/Producer EDWARD NORTON on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' drama "MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo by Glen Wilson © 2019 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved





