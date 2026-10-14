Ed Weeks, Jaren Lewison Break Down ETERNALLY YOURS Plot

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Ed Weeks and Jaren Lewison sat down to discuss their new CBS comedy ETERNALLY YOURS, using ASMR triggers like pickle crunching, novelty vampire fangs, and a mixed Virgin Bloody Mary to walk through the show's premise. Between the sound experiments, the pair explained the series' central conceit: a 500-year-old vampire marriage strained by the arrival of a human boyfriend for the couple's daughter.

Weeks plays Charles, one half of the vampire couple at the center of the show, opposite Allegra Edwards as his wife Liz. In the clip, Weeks and Lewison broke down how the series follows three generations and styles of romantic love, from the couple's centuries-long bond to the newer, human relationship introduced by the daughter's boyfriend.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, ETERNALLY YOURS comes from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, the executive producers behind Ghosts, and mixes supernatural elements with family comedy centered on a couple for whom divorce isn't an option. The series premieres on CBS Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m. (7:30 c.) as part of the network's Premiere Week lineup, with episodes also available on Paramount+.

During the appearance, Weeks and Lewison also debated what they called

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 43 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me