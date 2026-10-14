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Ed Weeks, Jaren Lewison Break Down ETERNALLY YOURS Plot

The actors detail three generations of love in the new supernatural family comedy.

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Ed Weeks and Jaren Lewison sat down to discuss their new CBS comedy ETERNALLY YOURS, using ASMR triggers like pickle crunching, novelty vampire fangs, and a mixed Virgin Bloody Mary to walk through the show's premise. Between the sound experiments, the pair explained the series' central conceit: a 500-year-old vampire marriage strained by the arrival of a human boyfriend for the couple's daughter.

Weeks plays Charles, one half of the vampire couple at the center of the show, opposite Allegra Edwards as his wife Liz. In the clip, Weeks and Lewison broke down how the series follows three generations and styles of romantic love, from the couple's centuries-long bond to the newer, human relationship introduced by the daughter's boyfriend.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, ETERNALLY YOURS comes from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, the executive producers behind Ghosts, and mixes supernatural elements with family comedy centered on a couple for whom divorce isn't an option. The series premieres on CBS Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m. (7:30 c.) as part of the network's Premiere Week lineup, with episodes also available on Paramount+.

During the appearance, Weeks and Lewison also debated what they called

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