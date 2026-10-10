GHOSTS Compilation Revisits Hetty Woodstone's Best Moments

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Paramount+ has compiled a set of scenes centered on Hetty Woodstone, the character played by Rebecca Wisocky on GHOSTS, pulling together moments from across the series that focus on her dealings with other spirits haunting Woodstone Manor. The compilation highlights her exchanges with her toxic ex-husband and, as the video describes him, her 'least favorite cousin,' Elias Woodstone, played by Matt Walsh.

The footage draws specifically from Hetty's storylines within the ensemble comedy, which follows a group of ghosts tied to the historic property. According to the video's description, the clip also includes moments of Hetty offering what is called 'hilarious, unhinged advice' to other characters on how to handle men, continuing the character's role within the show's ongoing household disputes among the dead.

GHOSTS is available to stream on Paramount+, with the compilation aimed at viewers revisiting the series or sampling Hetty's storylines for the first time. The clip isolates her interactions rather than following a single episode, stringing together scenes that center her presence within the manor's long-running conflicts.

A separate compilation previously shared from the series focused on Samantha and Jay, the living couple at the center of the show, played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, as they navigate the house's resident spirits. More on that clip can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of GHOSTS.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 21 Days 09 Hrs 15 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me