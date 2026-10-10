GHOSTS Compilation Revisits Hetty Woodstone's Best Moments
The clip gathers scenes of the Woodstone family's dead relatives sparring inside the manor.
Paramount+ has compiled a set of scenes centered on Hetty Woodstone, the character played by Rebecca Wisocky on GHOSTS, pulling together moments from across the series that focus on her dealings with other spirits haunting Woodstone Manor. The compilation highlights her exchanges with her toxic ex-husband and, as the video describes him, her 'least favorite cousin,' Elias Woodstone, played by Matt Walsh.
The footage draws specifically from Hetty's storylines within the ensemble comedy, which follows a group of ghosts tied to the historic property. According to the video's description, the clip also includes moments of Hetty offering what is called 'hilarious, unhinged advice' to other characters on how to handle men, continuing the character's role within the show's ongoing household disputes among the dead.
GHOSTS is available to stream on Paramount+, with the compilation aimed at viewers revisiting the series or sampling Hetty's storylines for the first time. The clip isolates her interactions rather than following a single episode, stringing together scenes that center her presence within the manor's long-running conflicts.
A separate compilation previously shared from the series focused on Samantha and Jay, the living couple at the center of the show, played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, as they navigate the house's resident spirits. More on that clip can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of GHOSTS.
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