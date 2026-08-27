CBS Trailer Reveals ETERNALLY YOURS, A 500-Year-Old Vampire Marriage Comedy

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CBS has shared the official trailer for ETERNALLY YOURS, a new single-camera comedy centered on Charles and Liz, a married vampire couple whose relationship has endured for 500 years. As the trailer shows, the pair must now navigate modern society and a new family complication: their daughter is dating a human.

The series comes from Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, the executive producers behind Ghosts, who created ETERNALLY YOURS to blend supernatural elements with family comedy. According to CBS, the show mixes heartfelt emotional moments with the everyday absurdities of modern life, filtered through the perspective of a couple for whom, as vampires, divorce simply isn't an option.

ETERNALLY YOURS is set to premiere on CBS Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m. (7:30 c.) as part of the network's Premiere Week lineup. The series will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ following its broadcast debut.

The trailer leans into the tension between the couple's centuries of shared history and the modern-day challenges of parenting a teenager, using that generational and supernatural clash as the engine for the show's comedy.

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