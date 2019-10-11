Ed Havard Named NBC's Director Of Entertainment Partnerships For The U.K.

Ed Havard, a veteran European television executive in the alternative space, has been hired by NBC Entertainment as its Director of Entertainment Partnerships for the U.K.



Havard, who will be based in London, will report to Enrique Guillen, Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy & International Development, NBC Entertainment.



Among his many responsibilities, Havard will procure new partnerships and business relations with top U.K. talent, both in front and behind the camera, that have potential for transatlantic crossover; oversee the development, production and launch of Universal Television Alternative Studios formats in the U.K.; and find and drive new business opportunities between NBC Entertainment, NBCUniversal International production companies, and the Sky portfolio of networks and production companies.



"We want to be the home for the best ideas and talent coming out of the U.K.," Guillen said. "Ed's 20 years of experience as a commissioner, developer and producer, and his relationships with key talent, will help make NBC Entertainment the first port of call for the vibrant U.K. creative community."



Most recently, Havard was Head of Entertainment and TV Events at Channel 4 for seven years and built a slate of award-winning shows and projects, including commissioning the pilot of NBC's hit show "Songland."



As both a producer and commissioner, Havard has handled multiple genres, including comedy, entertainment, documentaries, specials, late night and daytime.



Havard began his career at news and current affairs at the BBC, where he was the editor of BBC One's "Question Time" and produced a range of major news and current affairs programs and events.





