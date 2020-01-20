EPIX to Premiere Carnival Films' BELGRAVIA on April 12

Premium network EPIX® has announced that Belgravia, a Julian Fellowes-penned six-part limited series from Carnival Films (and for ITV in the UK), will premiere on Sunday, April 12 at 9pm.

Belgravia is a story of secrets and scandals amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of London's grandest neighborhood.

The limited series reunites the award-winning creative team behind Downton Abbey; with Julian Fellowes adapting his bestselling novel for the screen and Carnival's Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant executive producing alongside Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander (Sense & Sensibility, Trust Me) will direct all episodes with Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) producing.

The team is joined by a stellar ensemble cast including Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown) and Alice Eve (She's Out Of My League), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children), Richard Goulding (The Windsors), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton), Diana Hardcastle (Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Paul Ritter (Chernobyl), Saskia Reeves (Luther) and Jack Bardoe in his TV breakthrough.

Belgravia is a Carnival Films co-production with EPIX for ITV and is distributed by NBCUniversal International Distribution. The series has been commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill. The eponymous novel on which it is based is published by Orion Publishing.





