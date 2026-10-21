EGG BABY Adds Seven Cast Members to Amazon MGM Romantic Comedy

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Amazon MGM Studios has rounded out the young cast of its romantic comedy EGG BABY with seven additions: Holly Barrett (Universal's upcoming The Comeback King), Arica Himmel (The Rise & Fall of Reggie Dinkins), Loki Olin (upcoming Heavy Hitters), Isaac Arellanes (A Million Miles Away) and Conor Sherry (Reversing Falls), plus newcomers Lilia Ireland and Rosie Gavin.

Character details are being kept under wraps. Ariana Greenblatt and Kingston Rumi Southwick lead the cast, as previously announced. Others appearing include Arthur Conti, Michelle Rodriguez and Jean Smart.

Written by Sawyer Perry, EGG BABY follows a rebellious artist (Greenblatt) and a golden-boy quarterback (Southwick) who are forced to co-parent an egg for health class, only to find that raising 'Yolk-o' might crack open something real between them.

Natalia Anderson is directing, with XYZ Films producing alongside Allison Friedman (Find Your Friends), in association with BuzzFeed Studios.

Barrett is repped by Thruline and CESD Talent; Himmel by CESD, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Olin by Gersh, Underscore Talent and Sloane Offer; Arellanes by Innovative Artists and Robert Stein Management; Sherry by Gersh and Anonymous Content; Gavin by Big Fish NW Talent Representation; and Ireland by Stefanie Talent & Entertainment.





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