Matthew Rhys, Noah Wyle, Jean Smart Score Big 2026 Emmy Wins

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Matthew Rhys emerged as one of the night's biggest winners at the 2026 Emmy Awards, taking home lead actor trophies in two different categories, according to a recap by TODAY correspondent Sheinelle Jones. The ceremony, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, also saw major wins for Noah Wyle for his work on 'The Pitt' and Jean Smart for 'Hacks.'

The broadcast highlighted a night filled with emotional moments and career milestones across television. Beyond the acting categories, the Emmys included tributes to Dolly Parton and Rob Reiner, recognizing their contributions to entertainment. Michael J. Fox received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his advocacy work on behalf of Parkinson's disease research and awareness.

The TODAY segment framed the ceremony as a mix of career highs for winners like Rhys, Wyle and Smart alongside more reflective moments honoring veteran figures in the industry. Fox's humanitarian recognition in particular underscored a theme of the evening that extended beyond competitive categories into broader tributes to public service and long careers in entertainment.

Jones's report captured both the competitive results and the tribute segments that defined the show, giving viewers a rundown of who won, who was honored, and why the ceremony stood out as an especially emotional one for Hollywood.

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