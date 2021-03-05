ED GEIN: THE REAL PSYCHO Debuts Friday, April 9

The iconic psychopaths featured in the blockbuster movies "Silence of the Lambs," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" and "Psycho" were not just fictious villains, they were inspired by a real-life personification of evil - Ed Gein. Gein was a convicted murderer and a grave robber who had a malicious obsession with human flesh. The next installment of the hit Shock Docs franchise, ED GEIN: THE REAL PSYCHO, which begins streaming Friday, April 9 on discovery+, chronicles the horrific crimes of the heinous killer through an active paranormal investigation, archival media and cinematic recreations.

Sixty years after Gein's arrest, documentary film producer and paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and world-renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza travel to Gein's hometown in Plainfield, Wisconsin, to conduct investigations of the most haunted locations connected to the infamous killer. For the first time in history, cameras are allowed on the Gein property where the gruesome evidence was first discovered. Shippy and Kaza also meet up with local residents who provide insight on Gein and discover never-before-seen artifacts believed to be used by this malevolent monster on his helpless victims. With each investigation, the team reveals more evidence to determine what was behind his drive to kill.

The paranormal meets the monstrous when Kaza, using her psychic abilities, holds and reads the history of a found object - the knife believed to be used on Gein's victims. In each location, the team makes contact with the world of the dead and captures terrifying evidence of the supernatural as they seek to answer the ultimate questions: Is Plainfield haunted by Ed Gein, his mother and his victims? Does evil live on forever?

"Tapping into the energy of Ed Gein as he was alive, and dead, will haunt me for the rest of my life," said Kaza.

"You'd think that having 20 years of experience investigating the paranormal would have prepared me for taking on this case," added Shippy. "No matter how much I had read about the man and his atrocities, I never expected to uncover what we did during our investigation."

ED GEIN: THE REAL PSYCHO is produced by Workaholic Productions for discovery+. For Workaholic, the executive producers are Luke Ellis, Kurt Knutzen and Katie Barrie. For discovery+, the executive producer is Cecile Bouchardeau Weiland.