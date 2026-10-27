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EBENEZER Tickets Now Available on Fandango

The film features an ensemble cast led by Johnny Depp alongside Daisy Ridley, Rupert Grint, Ian McKellen, and Tramell Tillman.

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EBENEZER Tickets Now Available on Fandango

Tickets for Ebenezer are now available on Fandango, ahead of the film's release in theaters November 13. Johnny Depp leads a star-studded ensemble featuring Daisy Ridley, Rupert Grint, Ian McKellen, and Tramell Tillman.

From now until December 6th, while supplies last, buyers can get 2 tickets to Ebenezer and get 1 free with code EBENEZERB2G1.

Fandango has also debuted a Scrooge-approved interactive seat map for users purchasing tickets to Ebenezer.

Tickets for Ebenezer can be booked on Fandango.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry's best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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