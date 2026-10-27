Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
EBENEZER Tickets Now Available on Fandango
The film features an ensemble cast led by Johnny Depp alongside Daisy Ridley, Rupert Grint, Ian McKellen, and Tramell Tillman.
Tickets for Ebenezer are now available on Fandango, ahead of the film's release in theaters November 13. Johnny Depp leads a star-studded ensemble featuring Daisy Ridley, Rupert Grint, Ian McKellen, and Tramell Tillman.
From now until December 6th, while supplies last, buyers can get 2 tickets to Ebenezer and get 1 free with code EBENEZERB2G1.
Fandango has also debuted a Scrooge-approved interactive seat map for users purchasing tickets to Ebenezer.
Tickets for Ebenezer can be booked on Fandango.
About Fandango
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