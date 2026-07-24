Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen in EBENEZER Trailer

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The first official trailer for EBENEZER, a reimagining of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic, features Johnny Depp in the title role and marks the actor's return to the big screen after more than seven years away from film. TODAY shared the footage, offering audiences their first look at Depp's take on the iconic character.

Depp steps into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in what is described as a reimagining of the Dickens story, a narrative that has been adapted for stage and screen numerous times. The trailer represents his first major film appearance in over seven years, a notable milestone given his prolonged absence from Hollywood productions.

The project signals a significant moment in Depp's career as he re-enters the film landscape with a high-profile literary adaptation. EBENEZER places him at the center of a story rooted in one of the most recognized characters in English literature, a role that carries considerable weight and public recognition.

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