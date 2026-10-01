 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Johnny Depp Stars in EBENEZER Film Reimagining

Directed by Ti West, the film features Johnny Depp as EBENEZER Scrooge alongside Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, and Daisy Ridley.

By:

A new trailer has been released for EBENEZER, a reimagining of Charles Dickens' classic story starring Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge. The film is directed by Ti West and is set to arrive in theatres November 13, 2026.

The film's synopsis reads: 'This November, Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge. The name you know, the story you don't. From Ti West, EBENEZER also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.'

The film is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment, and is a Wattsco / IN.2 Films production.

Executive Produced By

Ti West, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary

Produced By

Emma Watts, p.g.a.

Screenplay By

Nathaniel Halpern

Directed By

Ti West

Starring

Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen

Credits are not final and are subject to change. The film has not yet been rated.

Recent Articles
EBENEZER: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at SDCC, Introduces New Trailer
EBENEZER: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at SDCC, Introduces New Trailer
7/24/2026
Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen in EBENEZER Trailer
Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen in EBENEZER Trailer
7/24/2026
DAY DRINKER Teaser Trailer and Images Released
DAY DRINKER Teaser Trailer and Images Released
9/24/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts