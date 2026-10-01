Johnny Depp Stars in EBENEZER Film Reimagining

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A new trailer has been released for EBENEZER, a reimagining of Charles Dickens' classic story starring Johnny Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge. The film is directed by Ti West and is set to arrive in theatres November 13, 2026.

The film's synopsis reads: 'This November, Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge. The name you know, the story you don't. From Ti West, EBENEZER also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.'

The film is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment, and is a Wattsco / IN.2 Films production.

Executive Produced By

Ti West, Adam Bohling, David Reid, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary

Produced By

Emma Watts, p.g.a.

Screenplay By

Nathaniel Halpern

Directed By

Ti West

Starring

Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen

Credits are not final and are subject to change. The film has not yet been rated.

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