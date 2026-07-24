EBENEZER: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at SDCC, Introduces New Trailer

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to introduce a new trailer for EBENEZER, the upcoming film adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol directed by Ti West.

Depp appeared at an 'Ebenezer's Office' activation on the convention floor before taking the stage in Hall H to present the new trailer. The film stars Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge.

EBENEZER is described in its synopsis as follows: 'This November, Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge. The name you know, the story you don't. From Ti West, EBENEZER also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.'

CREDITS

Paramount Pictures Presents, In Association with Domain Entertainment, A Wattsco / IN.2 Films Production, A Ti West Film.

STARRING

Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen

PRODUCED BY

Emma Watts, p.g.a.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Ti West, David Reid, Adam Bohling, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary

SCREENPLAY BY

Nathaniel Halpern

DIRECTED BY

Ti West

Credits are not final and are subject to change. This film has not yet been rated.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the film's expanding cast, which includes Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, and Sam Claflin. Paramount is set to release EBENEZER in theaters on November 13, 2026. For more, see earlier coverage of the project.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...