E! NEWS to Move to New York, Become a Morning Show

E! unveiled today its expanded entertainment news programming slate that will include multiple new hours of original weekday content, debuting in 2020. With current franchises plus new formats, E!'s weekday schedule will include eight original entertainment news and commentary series.

Tammy Filler, EVP & Editor-In-Chief, E! News who joined E! from TODAY in May 2019 is leading the linear news expansion, which will include a variety of Pop culture commentary formats, an in-home celebrity interview series, a weekly review show, as well as New York-based morning and daytime news series. In addition, current late night news franchise "Nightly Pop" will expand to four nights per week and live daytime series "Daily Pop" will continue to air every weekday. "E! News" currently airing at 7pm ET/PT is evolving into a morning show airing at 7am ET/PT based in NY.

The linear expansion complements E! News' tremendous multi-platform growth as the leading entertainment news source for millennial women. E! News continues to rank as the largest entertainment media brand on social media with over one billion monthly engagements. Popular digital programming includes social franchises "E! News' The Rundown," "What The Fashion" and "Face Forward" on Snapchat, "Necessary Realness" on YouTube, and "E! News' Top Stories" on Instagram.

"The E! News footprint is unparalleled, and our growth continues with this investment in more edgy, comedic, personality-driven linear programming," said Filler. "We undoubtedly live in a 24/7 world where entertainment news is just a click away but what our viewers crave is analysis, commentary and POV that goes deeper than a headline. We are leaning into what is uniquely E! and building on our success with a second home in New York and more hours of coverage."

New entertainment news formats premiering on E! in 2020 include:

"In the Room" (working title)

New series will take viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews and conversation around their latest projects, products, passions and more.

"Pop of the Morning" (working title)

Similar to the LA-based "Daily Pop," this NY-based series will feature a panel of personalities delivering irreverent and unfiltered conversations centered around the buzziest entertainment news stories of the day.

"BingE! Club" (working title)

Weekly review series will discuss what TV shows, movies, music, social sensations, viral videos and more that Pop culture fans should be bingeing now.

Two additional celebrity and Pop culture commentary formats are also in development for air in 2020.

Current franchises include:

"E! News"

"E! News," which currently airs weekdays 7pm ET/PT, will evolve into a morning show airing at 7am ET/PT out of 30 ROCK in NY. The series will continue to feature the most-talked about stories in entertainment in a fast-paced, social and entertaining way that's tailored to a young, hyper-connected audience. The move to a morning time slot will allow fans to get their Pop culture updates first thing in the morning and offer insights on celebrity stories that will unfold throughout the day. "E! News" airs in more than 160 countries around the globe.

"Daily Pop"

This live daytime series airs weekdays at 12pm ET/PT delivering fun, insightful and relatable conversations centered around the biggest, most fascinating Pop culture stories of the day.

"Nightly Pop"

E!'s topical late night talk series will expand from two nights per week to four nights per week in late fall 2019. "Nightly Pop" offers a candid breakdown of the most talked about entertainment news stories and delivers quick-witted, unexpected and relatable commentary and currently airs Sundays and Mondays at 11pm ET/PT.

