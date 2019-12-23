Dylan McDermott, Vincent Van Dyke and Michael Apted Among Presenters at 2020 MUAHS Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE, Local 706) presents the 7th ANNUAL MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS GUILD AWARDS, honoring excellence in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

Honorees include Sir Patrick Stewart (Star Trek, X-Men) to receive the Distinguished Artisan Award. Lifetime Achievement Awards to be presented to Emmy®-winning make-up artist Thomas Burman (Lifetime Achievement Award), presented by Vincent Van Dyke, and Oscar®-nominated film and celebrity hair stylist Martin Samuel, presented by Michael Apted.



Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story, The Practice) join presenters Kel Mitchell

(Dancing With The Stars), James MacKinnon (Emmy® Award-winning Makeup and Prosthetic Artist, Star Trek franchise including (Star Trek: Picard), Michael Westmore

(Academy® and Emmy Award-winning Makeup Artist and Designer of the Star Trek

franchise), Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden (Code Black), Melina Kanakaredes

(CSI:NY), A.J. Buckley (CSI:NY, Seal Team), John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding),

Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) Isa and Jon Jon Briones and Kate Linder, among others.



Television personality, actor and singer Frankie J. Grande will return as star host of the "Live From the Red Carpet."

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (#MUAHSawards) will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at The Novo at L.A. Live. Nominees in 23 categories honoring make-up artists and hair stylists outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater can be viewed here: local706.org/2020-muahs-awards-nominations/



The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards gala is proud to be sponsored by

Diamond Sponsors: HASK Beauty, EI School of Professional Make-up; Ruby Sponsor:

Japonesque Beauty; Sapphire Sponsors: Ardell Professional, Clubman Pinaud, MAC Cosmetics, Nigel Beauty, Schwarzkopf Professional; Premier Sponsors: BIGMACK Hair & Makeup Trailers, I-Envy Lashes, RCMA Makeup, Salon Tech; Silver Sponsors:

Cinema Makeup School, First Entertainment Credit Union, His & Her Hair Goods, Kryolan, Make-up Designory, MYO Cosmetic Cases, Premiere Products Int'l, Professional Beauty Association, Skin Illustrator, Skindinavia, The Criterion Group; Gift Bag Sponsors: Ardell Professional, B3Balm Skincare, China Glaze, Cinema Secrets, Clubman Pinaud, Duo Cement, HASK Beauty, Hollywood Fashion Secrets, I-Envy Lashes, Japonesque Beauty, Make Up For Ever, Melanie Mills Hollywood, Schwarzkopf Professional, Qosmedix, Skindinavia: Liquor Sponsors: Casa Noble Tequila, Real McCoy Rum, High West Whiskey; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, InStyle Magazine, The Powder Group, Variety, and SHOOT. VIP Transportation Partner: BLS Limousine Service





