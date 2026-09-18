Drew Barrymore Recaps Surprising Harry Styles Fans With a Concert Trip
Sunny Anderson and Ross Mathews join Barrymore to react to the surprise and other viral moments.
Drew Barrymore returned to the Drew's News desk on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to walk through a surprise she pulled off with Brittany Broski, treating Harry Styles super-fans to an unexpected concert trip. Barrymore recounted the gesture alongside co-hosts Sunny Anderson and Ross Mathews, who reacted in real time to details of how the surprise came together.
The segment kept its focus on Barrymore's role in orchestrating the concert trip with Broski, giving the super-fans a payoff tied directly to their devotion to Styles. Anderson and Mathews used the desk format to press Barrymore for specifics on the reveal, turning the story into a shared conversation rather than a solo recap.
Beyond the Styles surprise, the trio also dug into other viral moments making the rounds, including a gas station video that had spread online and a batch of homemade movie posters. Those segments rounded out the Drew's News portion of the show, with Barrymore, Anderson and Mathews trading reactions to each.
The appearance stayed centered on Barrymore's own account of the surprise and the group's response to the week's viral clips, giving viewers a look at how the concert trip unfolded for the Harry Styles fans involved.
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