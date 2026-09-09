Brittany Broski Tells Drew Barrymore About the Vulnerability of Putting Yourself Out There

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Brittany Broski sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW for a conversation centered on the vulnerability that comes with working in entertainment and putting yourself out there for public consumption. The exchange found the two women connecting over the exposure that comes with a public-facing career, moving the segment beyond a typical promotional stop.

The sit-down gave Broski room to reflect on the emotional risk involved in sharing herself with an audience, a theme that resonated with Barrymore's own experience navigating public life. Rather than staying on the surface, the two hosts traded perspectives on what it feels like to be seen and judged in real time, with the conversation framed around the idea of openness as both an asset and a source of exposure.

Much of the segment centered on that shared vulnerability, with Broski and Barrymore discussing how entertainment work requires a willingness to be visible even when it feels risky. The conversation stayed personal throughout, with both women speaking candidly about the toll and the reward of putting themselves out there professionally.

The appearance was tagged with the hashtag Royal Court alongside references to Broski and the show, situating the discussion as part of Broski's broader visit to THE Drew Barrymore SHOW.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...