Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews Reveal They've Been 'Rucking' for Years

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Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews found themselves ahead of a wellness curve during a recent segment on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, reacting to the rise of "rucking," a fitness trend that involves walking while carrying a weighted backpack. Rather than treating it as a new discovery, the two revealed they have actually been doing it for years, well before the practice picked up a name and a following.

The exchange unfolded as part of a lighthearted short-form segment on the daytime program, with Barrymore and Mathews comparing what they carry and why the habit stuck with them long before it became a recognizable wellness buzzword. The moment played out as one of the casual, personal asides that have become a fixture of the show's format, giving viewers a glimpse into the hosts' everyday routines rather than a scripted promotional bit.

The segment centered specifically on the backpacks themselves and the contents each of them carries during their walks, with the rucking trend serving as the entry point into a broader conversation about a habit both had already built into their lives. The framing leaned into the surprise of the reveal, that a practice now trending in wellness circles was already old news to the two of them.

THE Drew Barrymore SHOW has used short-form clips like this one to spotlight candid, off-the-cuff exchanges between Barrymore and her guests or co-hosts, often turning small personal details into the centerpiece of a segment.

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