Reba McEntire Reveals Her Dream Vacation and Childhood Travel Memories

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Reba McEntire sat down with Ross Mathews on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to talk travel, sharing details about her dream vacation plans alongside memories of childhood family trips. The conversation touched on a new elevated rail experience through the American Southwest, giving McEntire room to speak candidly about how she likes to see the country.

McEntire, a country music superstar, used the sit-down to reflect on family vacations from her youth, offering a personal look at her travel habits outside of her music career. The appearance was tied to her role as a spokesperson for Canyon Spirit, which framed much of the discussion around the Southwest rail journey and what draws her to that kind of trip.

The interview leaned into lighter territory than a typical career-focused stop, with Mathews steering the exchange toward McEntire's personal preferences for getting away rather than her work in music. That gave viewers insight into how she thinks about downtime and exploring new places.

Much of the segment centered on the specifics of the Southwest rail experience, with McEntire describing what appeals to her about that kind of elevated travel compared to typical vacation options.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...