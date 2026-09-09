 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Reba McEntire Reveals Her Dream Vacation and Childhood Travel Memories

The country music star traded travel stories in a sit-down away from her usual musical territory.

By:



Reba McEntire sat down with Ross Mathews on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to talk travel, sharing details about her dream vacation plans alongside memories of childhood family trips. The conversation touched on a new elevated rail experience through the American Southwest, giving McEntire room to speak candidly about how she likes to see the country.

McEntire, a country music superstar, used the sit-down to reflect on family vacations from her youth, offering a personal look at her travel habits outside of her music career. The appearance was tied to her role as a spokesperson for Canyon Spirit, which framed much of the discussion around the Southwest rail journey and what draws her to that kind of trip.

The interview leaned into lighter territory than a typical career-focused stop, with Mathews steering the exchange toward McEntire's personal preferences for getting away rather than her work in music. That gave viewers insight into how she thinks about downtime and exploring new places.

Much of the segment centered on the specifics of the Southwest rail experience, with McEntire describing what appeals to her about that kind of elevated travel compared to typical vacation options.

Recent Articles
Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews Reveal They've Been 'Rucking' for Years
Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews Reveal They've Been 'Rucking' for Years
7/29/2026
Minnie Driver Recalls Improvising With John Cusack on GROSSE POINTE BLANK
Minnie Driver Recalls Improvising With John Cusack on GROSSE POINTE BLANK
9/9/2026
Jackson White Opens Up About Growing Up with a Famous Mother
Jackson White Opens Up About Growing Up with a Famous Mother
9/9/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts