Drake Breaks Record For Most BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS Wins Of All Time - See Full Winners List!
Shattering the previous record of most all-time BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS wins, Drake took home 12 awards tonight, including Top Artist - the most of the evening, bringing his total to 27, now the most of any artist ever! Airing this evening from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8pm ET/PT on NBC, the "2019 Billboard Music Awards" opened with a spectacular world premiere performance by global superstar Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, followed by a show-stopping medley of today's biggest hits from show host, Kelly Clarkson. The night was full of legendary, nostalgic, and never-before-seen performances, celebrating this year's biggest and best in music!
Cardi B followed Drake for most wins of the night, including Top Rap Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration and Top Rap Song. Her "Girls Like You" collaborators, Maroon 5, took home four awards including Top Hot 100 Song, Top Selling Song, Top Radio Song, and Top Collaboration.
Other multi-category winners include: Ella Mai (Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Song), Ozuna (Top Latin Artist, Top Latin Album, Top Latin Song), Luke Combs (Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album), Bad Bunny (Top Rap Song, Top Latin Song), Panic! At the Disco (Top Rock Album, Top Rock Song), Beyoncé (Top R&B Tour, Top Rap Tour), Jay-Z (Top R&B Tour, Top Rap Tour), BTS (Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist), and The Chainsmokers (Top Dance/Electronic Artist, Top Dance/Electronic Album).
Lauren Daigle was the only artist to sweep every category she was nominated for, which included Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album and Top Christian Song.
The two fan-voted award winners were BTS for Top Social Artist and Ariana Grande for Billboard Chart Achievement Award.
The show had jaw dropping moments from beginning to end, starting with Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's grand opening of the show, with their new smash hit, "Me!" in an explosion of color, which included a drum line, aerialists and flying umbrellas. Returning host, Kelly Clarkson, then gave a hilarious opening monologue, filled with special surprise guests and of course a song or two.
Perhaps the most memorable was Madonna's breathtaking performance with Maluma of their new song "Medellin," with augmented reality technology.
ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey, showed off her pipes in a medley of her greatest hits, including "A No No," "Always Be My Baby," "Emotions," "We Belong Together," and "Hero."
Host Kelly Clarkson took the stage later in the night again, to sing her latest song "Broken and Beautiful" from the new family movie "Ugly Dolls."
Additional performances throughout the night included dance-inducing performances from K-Pop sensation BTS with Halsey, Ariana Grande, Ciara, and The Jonas Brothers, and soulful songs from Khalid Dan + Shay with Tori Kelly and Lauren Daigle.
Both Halsey and Panic! At the Disco took the stage twice in the night, performing solo and in collaborations with BTS and Taylor Swift, respectively.
Paula Abdul closed the show with a nostalgic performance, her first at an awards show in 29 years, of some of her biggest hits including "Straight Up," "Way That You Love Me," "Vibeology," "Opposites Attract," "Cold Hearted," and "Forever Your Girl," and proved she's still got the moves 30 years after her debut album "Forever Your Girl"!
Presenters throughout the evening included Presenters Asher Angel, Becky G, Chrissy Metz & Justin Hartley, Cobie Smulders, Dave Bautista & Kumail Nanjiani, David Guetta, Erin & Sara Foster, Eva Longoria, Florida Georgia Line, Jennifer Hudson, Jesse Spencer, Julia Michaels, Julianne Hough, Kane Brown, Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein & KAITLYN DEVER, Ralph Macchio, Rob Gronkowski, Ross Lynch & Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner & Tye Sheridan, Terry Crews, and William Zabka.
See below for a full list of winners:
ARTIST AWARDS
**Designates Winner
Top Artist:
Cardi B
**Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top New Artist:
Bazzi
**Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Dan + Shay
Drake
**Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Male Artist:
**Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed SHeeran
XXXTENTACION
Top Female Artist:
Cardi B
**Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
**BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
**Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTENTACION
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Cardi B
**Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
**Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTENTACION
Top Song Sales Artist:
**Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Cardi B
**Drake
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Social Artist:
**BTS
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Top Touring Artist:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
**Ed SHeeran
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist:
H.E.R.
Khalid
**Ella Mai
The Weeknd
XXXTENTACION
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
**The Weeknd
XXXTENTACION
Top R&B Female Artist:
H.E.R.
**Ella Mai
Queen Naija
Top R&B Tour
**Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist:
Cardi B
**Drake
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist:
**Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist:
**Cardi B
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour
**Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
**Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
**Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
**Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group Artist:
**Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
**Kenny Chesney
Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist:
**Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
**Elton John
The Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
**Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
**The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist:
Cory Asbury
**Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
**Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Marvin Sapp
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Cardi B "Invasion of Privacy"
**Drake "Scorpion"
Post Malone "beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott "ASTROWORLD"
XXXTENTACION "?"
Top Soundtrack:
"13 Reasons Why: Season 2"
"A Star is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
**"The Greatest Showman"
Top R&B Album:
Ella Mai "Ella Mai"
H.E.R. "H.E.R."
Khalid "American Teen"
The Weeknd "My Dear Melancholy,"
**XXXTENTACION "17"
Top Rap Album:
Cardi B "Invasion of Privacy"
**Drake "Scorpion"
Post Malone "beerbongs & bentleys"
Travis Scott "ASTROWORLD"
XXXTENTACION "?"
Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean "Rearview Town"
Kane Brown "Kane Brown"
**Luke Combs "This One's For You"
Dan + Shay "Dan + Shay"
Carrie Underwood "Cry Pretty"
Top Rock Album:
Dave Matthews Band "Come Tomorrow"
Imagine Dragons "Origins"
Mumford & Sons "Delta"
**Panic! At This Disco "Pray For The Wicked"
twenty one pilots "Trench"
Top Latin Album:
Anuel AA "Real Hasta la Muerte"
Bad Bunny "X 100PRE"
J Balvin "Vibras"
Maluma "F.A.M.E."
**Ozuna "Aura"
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Clean Bandit "What Is Love?"
David Guetta "7"
Kygo "Kids in Love"
Major Lazer "Major Lazer Essentials"
**The Chainsmokers "Sick Boy"
Top Christian Album:
Cory Asbury "Reckless Love"
**Lauren Daigle "Look Up Child"
for KING & COUNTRY "Burn The Ships"
Hillsong Worship "There Is More"
Zach Williams "Chain Breaker"
Top Gospel Album:
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists "Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love"
Aretha Franklin "Gospel Greats"
Koryn Hawthorne "Unstoppable"
**Tori Kelly "Hiding Place"
Jonathan McReynolds "Make Room"
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
**Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone "Better Now"
**Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
XXXTENTACION "SAD!"
Top Streaming Song (Video):
**Drake "In My Feelings"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
XXXTENTACION "SAD!"
Top Selling Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Drake "In My Feelings"
Halsey "Without Me"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper "Shallow"
**Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Top Radio Song:
Khalid & Normani "Love Lies"
**Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
Top Collaboration
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Khalid & Normani "Love Lies"
**Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"
Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign "Psycho"
Top R&B Song:
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"
**Ella Mai "Boo'd Up"
Ella Mai "Trip"
Khalid "Better"
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown "Freaky Friday"
Top Rap Song:
**Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Drake "In My Feelings"
Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
Top Country Song:
Kane Brown "Heaven"
Luke Combs "She Got the Best of Me"
Dan + Shay "Speechless"
Dan + Shay "Tequila"
**Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"
Top Rock Song:
Foster The People "Sit Next to Me"
Imagine Dragons "Natural"
Imagine Dragons "Whatever It Takes"
lovelytheband "broken"
**Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"
Top Latin Song:
Bad Bunny ft. Drake "Mia"
Daddy Yankee "Dura"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B "Taki Taki"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin "X"
**Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna "Te Bote"
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B "Taki Taki"
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa "One Kiss"
Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone "Jackie Chan"
**Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
Top Christian Song:
Cory Asbury "Reckless Love"
**Lauren Daigle "You Say"
for KING & COUNTRY "joy."
Hillsong Worship "Who You Say I Am"
Tauren Wells "Known"
Top Gospel Song:
Todd Dulaney "Your Great Name"
**Koryn Hawthorne "Won't He Do It"
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin "Never Alone"
Jason Nelson "Forever"
Brian Courtney Wilson "A Great Work"
"Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2018 through March 7, 2019. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.
The "2019 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions. Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.
The "2019 Billboard Music Awards" are sponsored by T-Mobile.
Photo Courtesy of the Billboard Music Awards