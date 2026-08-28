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Sheryl Crow Pays Tribute To Dolly Parton On GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Crow joins the show to remember the country icon shortly after her death was announced.

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Sheryl Crow appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to pay tribute to Dolly Parton, remembering the country music legend who died Aug. 25 at the age of 80. The appearance gave Crow a moment to reflect publicly on Parton's life and impact in the wake of her death.

The tribute arrives as GOOD MORNING AMERICA has continued to look back at Parton's decades-long relationship with the show, including a recent retrospective tracing her television history. That segment, GMA Revisits Dolly Parton's Most Memorable Appearances Through The Years, compiled archival footage spanning an early Barbara Walters interview to more recent visits to Dollywood.

Crow's tribute joins that broader effort by the program to mark Parton's passing, offering viewers another perspective on the singer's legacy from within the music industry.

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