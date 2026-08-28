Sheryl Crow Debuts New Single 'Freedom Bus' Live On GMA

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Sheryl Crow brought her new single "Freedom Bus" to GOOD MORNING AMERICA, performing the track live as part of the show's Summer Concert Series. The song marks the first release from her forthcoming album, "Pick You Up."

Crow's appearance gives fans an early listen at material from the new record ahead of its release. The performance was staged for the GMA Summer Concert Series, which is sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line, placing Crow among the artists featured in the show's outdoor concert lineup this season.

The live rendition of "Freedom Bus" offers a first public airing of the single, with Crow performing it for the GMA audience as the lead track introducing "Pick You Up" to listeners. No further details on the album's release date or additional tracks were shared during the segment.

Crow has been a recurring presence on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, having previously appeared on the program to pay tribute to Dolly Parton following the country legend's death. That earlier appearance found Crow reflecting on Parton's legacy, a different kind of moment from this latest live musical performance introducing new material.

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