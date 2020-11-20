Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues November 23

AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 (11:00-11:30p.m. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, Science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.



The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week's episode features:

A post-election sit-down interview with billionaire Charles Koch and president of the Charles Koch Foundation, Brian Hooks. Axios co-founder Mike Allen speaks with the polarizing businessman Koch about his recent expression of regret about his past partisanship and whether he believes he played a role in fostering the current political divide.

A discussion between CEO of Southwest Airlines Gary Kelly and Axios' chief financial correspondent Felix Salmon about the challenges facing the airline industry, from COVID-19's lasting impact to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. Southwest's fleet includes the most 737 Maxs in the world, a plane just cleared to fly after being grounded for 20 months.

A conversation with Congressman Tony Cárdenas (D-CA), who sits down with Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond amidst his run for chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). Cárdenas speaks out on divides among Democratic lawmakers and where his party fell short in appealing to Latino voters.

An interview with Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks, who speaks with Axios business editor Dan Primack about the company's COVID-19 vaccine, and the path towards widespread vaccine distribution.



AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

View More TV Stories Related Articles