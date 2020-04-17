Disney's ARTEMIS FOWL Will Debut On Disney+ June 12

Article Pixel Apr. 17, 2020  

As previously announced, the Walt Disney Studios will debut its new live-action feature film "Artemis Fowl" exclusively on Disney+. Now, the release date has been announced on Twitter. The film will debut on the streaming service on June 12.

Based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer, "Artemis Fowl" stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

In this fantastical, spellbinding adventure, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl (Shaw), a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, embarks on a journey to find his father (Farrell), who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler (Anozie), Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization-the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father's disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan-so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a. and Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay.

The film had originally been scheduled for a theatrical release in the U.S. on May 29, 2020.

The "Artemis Fowl" books are currently available in the U.S. from Disney-Hyperion.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Florence + the Machine Share 'Light of Love' to Benefit Intensive Care Society Fund
  • HBO Max Orders Three New Series from Bad Robot
  • Photo Flash: See Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, & More in the WEST SIDE STORY Film!
  • VIDEO: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks Her Emmy Wins, FLEABAG: LIVE, and More on THE LATE SHOW