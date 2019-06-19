Disney and Pixar's Feature Film SOUL To Hit Theaters Summer 2020

Jun. 19, 2019  

Pixar Animation Studios revealed details today about "Soul," its second original feature film slated for theaters in 2020.

Following the March 6 opening of "Onward," Disney and Pixar's "Soul" hits theaters one year from today on June 19, 2020.

Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you... YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life's most important questions.

"Soul" is directed by two-time Academy Award® winner Pete Docter ("Up," "Inside Out") and produced by Academy Award® nominee Dana Murray ("Lou" short).



