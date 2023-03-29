Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Releases THE MANDALORIAN: SEASON 3 - VOL. 1 Soundtrack

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Walt Disney Records releases the first volume soundtrack from Season 3 of "The Mandalorian," Lucasfilm's multiple Emmy®-winning live-action series, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The Mandalorian Season 3: Vol. 1 (Chapters 17-20) digital soundtrack features musical themes by Oscar®, Grammy® and Emmy® winning composer Ludwig Göransson ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Tenet," "Black Panther") and score by Joseph Shirley ("Creed III," "The Book of Boba Fett"). Göransson also produced the score.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

About "The Mandalorian" Season 3

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.



