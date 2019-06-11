Disney+ Releases MONSTERS AT WORK Logo

Today at Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Disney shared a first look at the logo for the upcoming original series "Monsters At Work."

See the logo below!

Set to premiere on Disney+ in 2020, "Monsters At Work" stars Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, with original "Monsters, Inc." voices Billy Crystal and John Goodman returning as Mike and Sulley.

Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Academy Award-winning feature film "Monsters, Inc.," the series picks up six months after the original movie's story, with the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis - thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. Tylor Tuskmon is an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley.

The series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway ("Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," "Planes: Fire & Rescue") with Ferrell Barron ("Planes: Fire & Rescue") serving as producer.





