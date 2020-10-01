Disney Plus Conjures Up a List of Halloween Movies & Specials

See what's coming to Disney Plus this month!

This October, Disney+ invites fans and families to celebrate its first ever "Disney+ Hallowstream" whenever and wherever they want with a spellbinding collection of some of the most popular Halloween movies, specials, and episodes of all time. With beloved holiday traditions like "Hocus Pocus," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "Halloweentown," the best Disney Channel and Disney Junior Halloween episodes, and 30 episodes of "The Simpsons" iconic "Treehouse of Horror" franchise, Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for family frights and wicked delights for all ages.

Beginning today, Disney+ subscribers can stream the new Halloween collection of movies, shorts, specials and themed episodes. The full collection includes:

Halloween Movies:

"Don't Look Under the Bed"

"Frankenweenie" (2012)

"Girl vs Monster"

"Halloweentown"

"Halloweentown High"

"Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"

"Haunted Mansion"

"Hocus Pocus"

"Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire"

"Mr. Boogedy"

"Phantom of the Megaplex"

"Return to Halloweentown"

"The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad"

"The Ghost of Buxley Hall"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

"The Scream Team"

"Twitches"

"Twitches Too"

"ZOMBIES"

"ZOMBIES 2"

Shorts and Specials:

"Frankenweenie" (1984)

"Lonesome Ghosts"

"Mater and the Ghostlight"

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes (Episodic Set):

"Big City Greens": Blood Moon Part 1 / Blood Moon Part 2

"Even Stevens": A Very Scary Story

"Girl Meets World": GIRL MEETS WORLD of Terror

"Good Luck Charlie": Scary Had a Little Lamb

"Hannah Montana": Torn Between Two Hannahs

"Jessie": The Whining

"K.C. Under Cover": All Howls Eve

"Kim Possible": October 31st

"Lizzie McGuire": Night of the Day of the Dead

"Phil Of The Future": Halloween

"Phineas and Ferb": Terrifying Tri-State Triliogy of Terror (Part 1 and 2)

"Raven's Home": Switch-Or-Treat

"Shake It Up": Haunt It Up

"Sonny With A Chance": A So Random Halloween Special

"That's So Raven": Don't Have a Cow

"The Proud Family": A Hero For Halloween

"The Suite Life of Zack & Cody": Ghost of 613

"Wizards of Waverly Place": Halloween



Disney Junior Halloween Episodes:

"Doc McStuffins": Boo-Hoo to You! / It's Glow Time

"Doc McStuffins": Hallie Halloween / Don't Fence Me In

"Doc McStuffins": Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin / Hide and Eek!

"Fancy Nancy": Nancy's Costume Clash / Nancy's Ghostly Halloween

"Handy Manny": Halloween / Squeeze's Magic Show

"Henry Hugglemonster": Halloween Scramble / Scouts Night Out

"Henry Hugglemonster": Huggleween Moon

"Imagination Movers": A Monster Problem

"Imagination Movers": Haunted Halloween

"Jake and the Never Land Pirates": Escape from Ghoat Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear

"Jake and the Never Land Pirates": Night of the Golden Pumpkin / Trick or Treasure!

"Jake and the Never Land Pirates": Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem

"Jake and the Never Land Pirates": Pirate Ghost Story / Queen Izzybella

"Jake and the Never Land Pirates": Tricks, Treats and Treasure! / Season of the Sea Witch

"Little Einsteins": A Little Einsteins Halloween

"Mickey and the Roadster Racers": Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery

"Mickey and the Roadster Racers": THE HAUNTED Hot Rod / Pete's Ghostly Gala

"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse": Mickey's Monster Musical Part 1 (Part 1 of 2)

"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse": Mickey's Monster Musical Part 2 (Part 2 of 2)

"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse": Mickey's Treat

"Miles from Tomorrowland": Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula

"Muppet Babies": Happy Hallowocka! / The Teeth-Chattering Tale of THE HAUNTED Pancakes

"Puppy Dog Pals": Return to the Pumpkin Patch / Haunted Howl-oween

"The Lion Guard": Beware the Zimwi

"Vampirina": Hauntleyween / Frankenflower

Hallowstream on Disney+ will complement the incredible new original content coming to the service in October including "The Right Stuff" premiering on October 9, "Clouds" and "Meet the Chimps" premiering on October 16, "Once Upon a Snowman" premiering on October 23, and "The Mandalorian" season two premiering on October 30.

Fans can use #DisneyPlusHallowstream and follow Disney+ on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live Q&As, watch parties, and exclusive content to engage in the conversation throughout the fall.

