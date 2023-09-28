Disney Original Movie THE NAUGHTY NINE To Premiere In November On Disney Channel & Disney+

Just in time for the holidays, Disney Branded Television announced TODAY that its new Disney Original Movie “The Naughty Nine” will debut Wednesday, Nov. 22 (8:00-9:35 p.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day), on Disney+.

Centered on a clever crew of enterprising kids who plot an elaborate at the North Pole, “The Naughty Nine” will feature acclaimed actor Danny Glover (“Lethal Weapon”) in the role of Santa Claus, it was also announced TODAY along with the release of the movie's teaser.

In “The Naughty Nine,” mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the “naughty list” and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other “naughty listers” to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa's Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. Along the way, the group comes to realize that the very best way off the naughty list is to redirect their unique talents for good ― instead of mischief.

The movie's talented ensemble includes Winslow Fegley (“8-Bit Christmas”) as Andy; Camila Rodriguez as Dulce, Andy's best friend and archery expert; Anthony Joo (“New Amsterdam”) as North Pole conspiracy theorist Lewis; Imogen Cohen (“The Fairly Oddparents”) as daredevil “wheel woman” Ha-Yoon; Clara Stack (“Hawkeye”) as animal whisperer Rose; Deric McCabe (“A Wrinkle in Time”) as master-of-disguise Jon Anthony; Ayden Elijah as adorable charmer Albert; and Madilyn Kellam (“Afterwalker”) as Andy's older sister, Laurel, a skilled gymnast seeking to regain her confidence. Derek Theler (“Baby Daddy”) is Bruno, a disgruntled cargo pilot who claims to have witnessed Santa's sleigh.

As portrayed by award-winning actor and producer Glover, Santa Claus is a wise and imposing figure with a twinkle of humor who is always one step ahead of Andy. Best known for his role in the blockbuster “Lethal Weapon” franchise, Glover has starred in an array of motion pictures, including the critically acclaimed “Dreamgirls” and the futuristic “2012” for director Roland Emmerich.

In 2022, Glover was honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honorary Academy Award for his decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights.

Alberto Belli (“House of Flowers”) directed “The Naughty Nine,” and Suzanne Todd (“Noelle”) is an executive producer. “The Naughty Nine” was written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (“Raven's Home”), who also serve as executive producers.

Watch a teaser here: