Disney Debuts AN ALMOST CHRISTMAS STORY Holiday Songs by John C. Reilly

Walt Disney Records has released two original holiday songs featured in “An Almost Christmas Story,” performed by Academy®, GRAMMY® and Tony® Award nominee John C. Reilly. The animated short film, directed by David Lowery and produced by five-time Academy Award® winner Alfonso Cuarón, premiered today on Disney+. Reilly co-stars as The Folk Singer, who serves as a narrator and Greek chorus to the tale. Reilly’s vocal talents can be heard on the original tracks “It’s Christmas Today” and “The Spirit of Christmas.”

The two original songs performed by Reilly are written by Daniel Hart; published by Walt Disney Music Company (ASCAP); produced, arranged, and orchestrated by Daniel Hart; mixed by Danny Reisch and mastered by Daniel Rowland.

“An Almost Christmas Story” follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. He befriends a lost little girl named Luna and together they embark on a heartwarming adventure to find their way back home. Reilly plays a guitar-playing drifter who, like Moon, doesn't have a home of his own.

The animated short film is produced by Disney Branded Television and Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj, in association with Titmouse and Maere Studios, and with animation services by 88 Pictures. The celebrated creative team for the film includes Lowery (director, screenplay and producer), Cuarón (producer and story), Gabriela Rodríguez (producer), Jack Thorne (story and screenplay), Nicholas Ashe Bateman (creative design supervisor) and Daniel Hart (composer).

