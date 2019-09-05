Disney Channel's Animated Series THE OWL HOUSE Announces Voice Cast

Emmy® Award-nominated Wendie Malick (ABC's "American Housewife"), Alex Hirsch (Disney's "Gravity Falls") and Sarah-Nicole Robles ("Boss Baby") lead the cast of Disney Channel's upcoming fantasy-comedy "The Owl House."

The animated series follows Luz (voiced by Robles), a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends rebellious witch Eda (voiced by Malick) and tiny warrior King (voiced by Hirsch). Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. Produced by Disney Television Animation, "The Owl House" is slated to premiere early 2020 on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

Malick, Hirsch and Robles will join series creator and executive producer Dana Terrace (Disney's "DuckTales") and art director Ricky Cometa ("Steven Universe") for a panel at New York Comic-Con on Friday, Oct. 4 (12:15-1:15 pm EDT).

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans"), Isabella Rossellini ("Shut Eye"), Mae Whitman ("Parenthood"), Tati Gabrielle ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), Bumper Robinson ("The Game"), Issac Ryan Brown ("Raven's Home"), Parvesh Cheena ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") and Eden Riegel ("All My Children") will voice guest roles for season one.

Photo credit: Disney Channel





