Disney Channel to Air JUST ROLL WITH IT: YOU DECIDE LIVE!

Increasing the degree of both comedy and complexity, Disney Channel will present "Just Roll With It: You Decide LIVE!," an interactive, live telecast of "Just Roll With It," a series which stands apart for its blend of scripted and improvisational comedy, on FRIDAY, OCT. 4 (9:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. PDT). During the Halloween-themed special-the first of its kind for the channel-viewers nationwide can join the studio audience in the fun of determining plot twists in real-time. As viewers watch the special LIVE on Disney Channel, they will be able to vote on certain elements of the show via the DisneyNOW app or DisneyNOW.com-and, as they do in each episode, the talented cast will improvise and JUST ROLL WITH IT ... live!

Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home") and Miranda May ("BUNK'D") are set to guest star. Issac Ryan Brown ("Raven's Home"), Ruby Rose Turner ("Coop & Cami Ask the World") and Ruth Righi ("Sydney to the Max") will host the special, which will also feature a musical performance and other surprises.

Kory Lunsford, vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channel, said, "The talented cast and crew of 'Just Roll With It' are truly upping the ante with this live telecast. This event is a great opportunity for us to further engage our viewers in a unique and creative way by involving them in a storytelling format that has never been done before."

The Halloween-themed special follows the Bennett-Blatt family as they set out to reverse an evil curse and encounter a variety of strange characters and spooky trick-or-treaters along the way. Starring is Tobie Windham ("Walk the Prank") and Suzi Barrett (Upright Citizens Brigade comedy group, Disney's "Kirby Buckets") as the fun-loving newlyweds and parents, Byron and Rachel. Talented young actors Ramon Reed (Disney's "The Lion King" on Broadway) and Kaylin Hayman ("One Day at a Time") play preteen step-siblings, Owen and Blair.

"Just Roll With It" is from Kenwood TV Productions, Inc., and is filmed in Los Angeles. It carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

"Just Roll With It: You Decide LIVE!" is executive produced by Adam Small and Trevor Moore. Skot Bright (Disney's "Walk the Prank") and Carol Donovan ("Survivor") are co-executive producers.

Photo credit: Disney Channel





Related Articles View More TV Stories