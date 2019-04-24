Disney Channel to Air Final Episodes of ANDI MACK This June

"Andi Mack," a series hailed for inspiring social change, returns with its final episodes every Friday beginning JUNE 21 through JULY 26 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Two episodes will be presented on Friday, June 21.

Creator and executive producer Terri Minsky said, "'Andi Mack' was a labor of love for a room of impassioned, inventive writers, a talented and dedicated crew, and an extraordinary, miraculous cast who inspired us all. We had the honor of breaking a lot of new ground for Disney Channel. We were its first serialized show, its first series centered around an Asian American family, and its first to feature an LGBTQ character who spoke the words 'I'm gay.' But the best part of making 'Andi Mack' was our audience, who let us know we mattered to them. The series finale is for them."

Gary Marsh, president, Disney Channel, said, "Three years ago, we challenged Terri Minsky to create a new series that expanded and broadened the Disney Channel brand. And so was born 'Andi Mack.' We are forever grateful to Terri, her talented team and the outstanding cast, led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, for delivering a meaningful and satisfying conclusion to three wonderful seasons of this brilliant series."

Year to-date, "Andi Mack" is Disney Channel's most-watched series overall and its highest-rated among Kids 6-14. It is also the recipient of a Television Academy Honor, a GLAAD Media Award, a U.S. Asia Institute honor, the Common Sense Media Seal for Quality Family Programming and a Peabody Award nomination.

"Andi Mack" stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the title character, Lilan Bowden as Rebecca "Bex" Mack, Lauren Tom as Celia Mack, Joshua Rush as Cyrus Goodman, Sofia Wylie as Buffy Driscoll, Asher Angel as Jonah Beck and Trent Garrett as Bowie.

"Andi Mack" was created and is executive produced by Terri Minsky ("Lizzie McGuire") and also executive produced by Michelle Manning ("The Breakfast Club," Disney Channel Original Movies "Adventures in Babysitting" and "Teen Beach 2"). Phil Baker (Disney Channel's "Good Luck Charlie") is co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Horizon Productions, filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and carries a TV-G parental guideline.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Mitch Haaseth





