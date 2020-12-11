Disney Channel Reveals Premiere Date for SECRETS OF SULPHUR SPRINGS

"Secrets of Sulphur Springs," a time-travel mystery series for kids and families, premieres FRIDAY, JAN. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST), with a special one-hour uninterrupted programming event on Disney Channel. Leading into the series debut is the season five premiere of "BUNK'D" (7:30-8:00 p.m. EST/PST), guest starring popular actress Peyton List, an original cast member from seasons 1-3, reprising her role of Emma Ross. New episodes of "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" will be presented Fridays (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST/PST) on Disney Channel, beginning Jan. 22.

Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs, the series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver, "Chicago Fire") whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten, "American Horror Story"). Ben has moved THE FAMILY from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. The Campbell family, which also includes Griffin's mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye, "Criminal Minds"), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon, "Coop & Cami Ask the World") and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw, "Outcast"), moves into The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham, "Swamp Thing"), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran, "Doctor Sleep"), a thrill-seeking classmate, and soon they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.

Coinciding with the series premiere, the DisneyNOW app will launch a casual game, "Mystery at The Tremont," in which users can explore Sulphur Springs in an interactive adventure full of hidden objects, puzzles and mini-games.

"Secrets of Sulphur Springs" is from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson ("The Young and the Restless"). Charles Pratt Jr. ("STAR") is the executive producer. The series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC, and carries a TV-G parental guideline.