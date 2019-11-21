Disney Channel Orders Third Season of SYDNEY TO THE MAX

Disney Channel has ordered a third season of its popular live-action comedy "Sydney to the Max" ahead of its season two premiere, scheduled for 2020. The endearing daughter/father comedy, set in the present day with flashbacks to the 1990s, follows middle schooler Sydney Reynolds who lives with her single dad, Max, and her unconventional grandmother, Judy. As Sydney navigates becoming a teenager alongside her bestie Olive, Max's flashbacks of his childhood with his best friend Leo parallel her adventures, illustrating how life's "growing pains" never change. The series stars Ruth Righi, Ian Reed Kesler, Caroline Rhea, Jackson Dollinger, Ava Kolker and Christian J. Simon. Created and executive produced by Mark Reisman ("Frasier," "Wings," "The Exes"), the show is currently in production on season two.

"We're thrilled to be investing in another season of this endearing comedy and to continue working with our very talented showrunner Mark Reisman," said Kory Lunsford, vice president, Current Series, Disney Channel. "Reisman's amazing team and this stellar cast continue to deliver stories that are both funny and meaningful for our audience. We can't wait to see how the loveable Reynolds family and friends will continue to navigate tweendom, parenthood and friendship."

"Sydney to the Max" is a production of It's A Laugh Productions, Inc. It carries a TV-G parental guideline.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/ED Herrera





Related Articles View More TV Stories