Disney Channel Announces Earth Day Programming

Disney Channel will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 25th anniversary of the Disney Conservation Fund with special interstitials highlighting the animal care and wildlife conservation efforts led by Cast Members at Disney's ANIMAL KINGDOM Theme Park beginning MONDAY, APRIL 20. The channel will also feature a full day of Earth Day programming on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, with a brand new National Geographic special titled "Born Wild: The Next Generation," the Disneynature films "Monkey Kingdom" and "Penguins," and environmentally-themed episodes of hit series "BUNK'D," "Big City Greens," "Coop and Cami Ask the World," "Raven's Home" and "Sydney to the Max."

Produced in collaboration with National Geographic, Disney Channel's Earth Day interstitials were filmed last month on location at Disney's ANIMAL KINGDOM Theme Park at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. In the videos, hosts Christian J. Simon and Ava Kolker ("Sydney to the Max") take viewers on a fun and educational adventure where they encounter animals such as elephants, tigers and gorillas and learn about the importance of protecting wildlife.

Disney Junior will spotlight themed episodes of the popular series "Mira, Royal Detective," "Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures," "T.O.T.S.," "Muppet Babies" and "Puppy Dog Pals." The channel will also present on-air messages designed to introduce preschoolers to Earth Day themes of taking care of animals and the world around them.

Disney XD will offer viewers a full-day marathon of the animated series "Amphibia," followed by a presentation of the acclaimed DisneyNature film "Born in China."

The DisneyNOW app will feature an Earth Day Collection and a 10-minute extended version of the Disney's ANIMAL KINGDOM interstitials.

Disney Channel's Instagram account will feature interactive Earth Day content with participation from "ZOMBIES 2" stars Chandler Kinney and Trevor Tordjman as well as Simon and Kolker. In addition, @DisneyTVA will present an "Amphibia" IGTV episode highlighting fun facts about amphibians and their importance to their respective ecosystems.

Disney Channel's programming event on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 will feature the following Earth Day-themed programming:

BUNK'D "Water Under the Dock" (Original Airdate: 7/25/2019)

(2:00-2:30 P.M. EDT)

"Water Under the Dock" - Destiny organizes a dance to raise money to clean up Lake Kikiwaka.

BUNK'D "Lake Rancid" (OAD: 10/19/2019)

(2:30-3:00 P.M. EDT)

"Lake Rancid" - A magazine wants to do a story on Destiny's community service.

Big City Greens "Park Pandemonium/Cricket's Biscuits" (OAD: 2/23/2019)

(3:00-3:25 P.M. EDT)

"Park Pandemonium" - When Gramma refuses to join Tilly's planned activities at the city park, Tilly tries making her jealous.

"Cricket's Biscuits" - Gramma makes a batch of her special biscuits for Cricket and Tilly when they're hurt, but refuses to make any more after they've recovered.

Big City Greens "Level Up/Wild Side" (OAD: 2/1/2020)

(3:25-3:50 P.M. EDT)

"Level Up" - When Bill gets hooked on a farm-simulating video game, Cricket must battle him to break his addiction.

"Wild Side" - Cricket's wild side takes over when Bill is unable to replicate their old camping trips.

Disneynature Monkey Kingdom (Disney Channel Premiere)

(3:50-5:15 P.M. EDT)

A spectacular tale set among ancient ruins in the storied jungles of South Asia, "Monkey Kingdom" is centered on a clever, resourceful monkey named Maya, who finds her world changed forever when she welcomes her son Kip into her colorful extended family.

Disneynature Penguins (Disney Channel Premiere)

(5:15 P.M.-6:35 P.M. EDT)

Disneynature's all-new feature film "Penguins" is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve, who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family.

Disneynature Monkey Kingdom

(6:35-8:00 P.M. EDT)

Born Wild: The Next Generation (National Geographic Special)

(8:00-9:00 P.M. EDT)

Hosted by "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts, this hour-long special is a worldwide celebration of our vibrant planet, experienced through the eyes of baby animals and their families.

Disneynature Penguins

(9:00 P.M.-10:20 P.M. EDT)

Raven's Home "Dressed to Express" (OAD 7/15/2019)

(10:20-10:45 P.M. EDT)

Nia changes her personal style in an effort to fit in with the school's new conservation club. When the leader still doesn't let her join, Nia sets out to find another way she can make a difference in the school.

Sydney to the Max "Going The Green Mile" (OAD 3/26/2020)

(10:45-11:15 P.M. EDT)

In an effort to save the planet, Sydney and her friends stage a student protest to convince the cafeteria to go green. Back in the '90s, Max and Leo fight to keep their school from getting rid of the junk food in the vending machines.

Coop & Cami Ask the World "Would You Wrather Trash a Friend?" (OAD 4/3/2020)

(11:15-11:45 P.M. EDT)

When Coop and Fred go on a recycling spree to prove they care about the Earth, they accidentally throw away a sculpture that was donated for Charlotte's fundraiser.

Disney XD's programming event on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, will feature the following Earth Day-themed programming:

Amphibia Marathon

(9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. EDT)

"Amphibia" is a frog-out-of-water animated comedy series that chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old Anne Boonchuy, who is magically transported to the fantastical world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog people.

Disneynature Born in China

(3:00-4:45 P.M. EDT)

"Born in China" follows the adventures of three animal families - the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and the elusive snow leopard.

