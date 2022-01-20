Discovery & OWN to Present PROFILED: THE BLACK MAN From Tina Knowles-Lawson

Discovery+ and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network present "Profiled: The Black Man," a new four-part docuseries examining the origins of the widespread stereotypes that have permeated society and impacted the lives of Black men in America for centuries.

The series will premiere on Saturday, February 12, exclusively on discovery+, with new one-hour episodes available to discovery+ subscribers every Saturday through March 5.

Through a powerful mixture of historical footage, real-life testimony, and commentary from an array of renowned thought leaders, "Profiled: The Black Man" aims to show the difficulties Black men have faced, both in the past and present-day, while also highlighting and celebrating the triumphs and resilience of countless extraordinary men.

In addition, each episode will feature commentary from notable community members such as executive producer Tina Knowles-Lawson, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, activist Tamika Mallory, hip-hop culture icon Sway Calloway, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning Billy Porter and more.

Actor Tristan "Mack" Wilds will serve as host, guiding the audience through each episode and dismantling long-standing stereotypes about Black men that have plagued the nation since its inception while exploring and debunking a different stereotype each week.

Watch the new trailer here: