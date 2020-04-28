Discovery Channel And The Explorers Club Announce Grant To Fund Expeditions

The Explorers Club, a non-profit world leader in exploration and Discovery Channel, a network dedicated to bringing the latest in Science and the wonders of the natural world to audiences around the globe, today announced a $1-Million "Explorers Club Discovery Expedition Grant" program to further advance significant exploration and scientific discovery. Final candidates for the Grants will be selected by an independent panel of accomplished explorers, researchers, and academic scholars, in conjunction with both The Explorers Club and Discovery.

The Grant program will allow Explorers to share their extraordinary findings on Discovery Channel television and digital platforms, in addition to explorers sharing their findings and discoveries in an array of scientific journals highlighting their accomplishments.

In making the announcement, Richard Wiese, President of the Explorers Club said:

"This is the largest and most expansive Grant program in the 116-year history of The Explorers Club. The Club's primary mission is to promote exploration by all possible means, and these grants will allow scientists to share their accomplishments on a worldwide stage in a compelling, educational and inspirational manner. This is particularly important at a time when Science is often under siege. This level of commitment by Discovery is a significant "game-changer" and will help to foster the next Jane Goodall or Buzz Aldrin."

Wiese was joined in the announcement by Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual who added:

"Exploration is in Discovery's DNA. We are honored to support generations of pioneers as they seek to use their expeditions to better mankind and even make history. This is an opportunity to give viewers a front row seat to their amazing and inspirational journeys." Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual

You may find the pre-application by going to www.explorers.org You do not need to be a member to apply for the grant, however, applicants are welcome and encouraged to apply for membership.





